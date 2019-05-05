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JESUS CHRIST - PREPARE YOURSELVES SPIRITUALLY
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23 views • May 05, 2019
MESSAGE FROM OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST
TO LUZ DE MARIA
APRIL 26, 2019
Do not rest, be eager for conversion, prepare yourselves spiritually to face what is coming for My People, especially persecution, not only by those who do not believe, but by those of My children who, out of fear, for lack of faith, hand you over to those who do not love Me.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
TO LUZ DE MARIA
APRIL 26, 2019
Do not rest, be eager for conversion, prepare yourselves spiritually to face what is coming for My People, especially persecution, not only by those who do not believe, but by those of My children who, out of fear, for lack of faith, hand you over to those who do not love Me.
https://www.revelacionesmarianas.com/english.htm
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