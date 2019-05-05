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Barr faces sanctions unless he releases unredacted mueller report
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48 views • May 05, 2019
Tensions mount as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accuses Attorney General William Barr of lying to Congress; reaction from Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline, Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee.
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