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Mick Mulvaney on Trump's booming economy
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Acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney discusses the record breaking economic growth the U.S. is experiencing.
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newspoliticspresident trumpuspresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeleconomydonald trumpjeanine pirrojudge jeaninejustice with judge jeaninemueller reportus economyeconomic growthmulvaneyjeanine pirro fox newsunemployment ratemick mulvaneyemploymentfinancemick mulvaney fox newsunemployment rate 2019
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