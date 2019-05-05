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Artificial Intelligence Murder/ Sophia Citizenship/ Stolen Fajitas/ Sock Sniffer
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11 views • May 05, 2019
Linda Moulton Howe shares whistleblower testimony of A.I. murdering scientists, Sophia the robot is first A.I to be granted citizenship, Million Dollars worth of Fajitas stolen and a man gets a lung infection from sniffing socks
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