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Celine Dion Selling Babies to the NWO Celinununu
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117 views • May 05, 2019
Well Celine Dion is now making New World Order clothing for our babies. Check out her awesome new commercial that explains that our kids aren't really ours and how they don't really have a gender! Next she will be advertising Spirit Cooking and the wonders of adrenochrome.
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