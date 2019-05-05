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George – Pre-Birthday – Christian Dads, Can you say this?
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11 views • May 05, 2019
This was an impromptu video for my son and it got very serious on what it is to be a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ. It is my hope to encourage other Christian dads that this faith we have is based on truth and needs to be shared in love.
This comes from a brokenhearted old man basking in the grace of the Lord.
http://Kozlowski.org/2019-01-21+1
This comes from a brokenhearted old man basking in the grace of the Lord.
http://Kozlowski.org/2019-01-21+1
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