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Passengers Knew Something Was Wrong - Boeing 787
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1853 views • May 05, 2019
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was rushed into, and through production until finish. It was all about trying to save money instead of producing an airplane with quality materials and workmanship. Other Boeing passenger planes have proven to be flawed as well like the 737 and to a less extent the 777...but the 787 has shown to be of grave concern very soon after release.
The name says it all..."the Dreamliner". We must be dreaming if we think it's safe to climb aboard one of these airplanes.
The name says it all..."the Dreamliner". We must be dreaming if we think it's safe to climb aboard one of these airplanes.
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