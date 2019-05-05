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Seven Types of Extraterrestrial Contact
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40 views • May 05, 2019
Close Encounters of the First Kind: Visual Sighting of a Craft
Close Encounters of the Second Kind: Physical Evidence
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Sighting of a being
Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind
Close Encounters of the Sixth Kind: Death related to UFO incident
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Close Encounters of the Second Kind: Physical Evidence
Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Sighting of a being
Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind
Close Encounters of the Sixth Kind: Death related to UFO incident
Close Encounters of the Seventh Kind: Creation of a Human/ ET hybrid
JOIN MY MAILING LIST!
https://inquirewithinofficial.com/pages/dimension-of-weird
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