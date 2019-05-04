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Wallace: If Pelosi thinks Barr lied, what's she going to do about it?
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16 views • May 04, 2019
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi accuses Attorney General Bill Barr of lying to Congress; reaction and analysis from Chris Wallace, anchor of 'Fox News Sunday.'
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