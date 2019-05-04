© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Critics believe Trump will 'weaponize' DOJ against 2020 opponents
Follow
0
Share
Report
4 views • May 04, 2019
Barr doubles down on Trump campaign spying claims; Democratic strategist Richard Goodstein and former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci weigh in. #TheStory #MarthaMacCallum #FoxNews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.