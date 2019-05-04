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Nunes on origins of Russia probe, his request for docs on Misfud
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8 views • May 04, 2019
Rep. Devin Nunes discusses his letter raising questions about academic center of origin of Russia probe. Nunes says if Joseph Misfud is a Russian agent, it would be one of the biggest intelligence scandals.
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