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Phantoms and Monsters | Interview with Lon Strickler | Stories of the Supernatural
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9 views • May 04, 2019
Lon Strickler is a fortean researcher since the 1970s. He is a writer at Phantoms and Monsters blog, clairvoyant & remote healer at Astral Perceptions Universal and co-host at 'The Existence of Strange Things'.
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
Host – Marlene Pardo Pellicer at Miami Ghost Chronicles
Websites for: Miami Ghost Chronicles http://www.MiamiGhostChronicles
Stories of the Supernatural http://www.StoriesoftheSupernatural.info
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