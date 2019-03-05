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5/3/19 #FREESPEECH: UnNews, FB Bans, Extinction Rebellion, Poynter #SIGNTHEPETITION
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49 views • May 04, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 3, 2019
5/3/19: Today, Demandfreespeech.org hosted a rally in SF, Trump spoke with Putin and the fake outfit Poynter Institute is exposed for profiling 500 news orgs they intend to label “dangerous”.
This video has been very difficult to get posted. Some simple links will be posted now that can be done manually and hopefully others will be posted later for news links.
To call the White House and protest censorship:
202-456-1111
To sign the petition #DisBarTheLawyers regarding Twitter and FB banning:
Https://www.roslerstudios.com/petition-for-free-speech
Please subscribe and consider donating to the citizen activist who live-streamed the free speech rally in SF today:
YT channel: Keechas RevLOLution
To support Laura Loomer and her lawsuits against Twitter and CAIR:
Https://www.freeloomer.com
Https://www.LauraLoomer.US
Just FYI, Sunday is world Laughter day! We sure have a lot to laugh about! And a lot to laugh at with all of these displays of disingenuousness and outright efforts to deceive! Have a belly laugh to uplift the world!
YOU ARE FREE!
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! You are such a great audience and your Support, in all its glorious manifestations, is so appreciated!
If you would like to support the channel:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PAY PAL: [email protected]
Published on May 3, 2019
5/3/19: Today, Demandfreespeech.org hosted a rally in SF, Trump spoke with Putin and the fake outfit Poynter Institute is exposed for profiling 500 news orgs they intend to label “dangerous”.
This video has been very difficult to get posted. Some simple links will be posted now that can be done manually and hopefully others will be posted later for news links.
To call the White House and protest censorship:
202-456-1111
To sign the petition #DisBarTheLawyers regarding Twitter and FB banning:
Https://www.roslerstudios.com/petition-for-free-speech
Please subscribe and consider donating to the citizen activist who live-streamed the free speech rally in SF today:
YT channel: Keechas RevLOLution
To support Laura Loomer and her lawsuits against Twitter and CAIR:
Https://www.freeloomer.com
Https://www.LauraLoomer.US
Just FYI, Sunday is world Laughter day! We sure have a lot to laugh about! And a lot to laugh at with all of these displays of disingenuousness and outright efforts to deceive! Have a belly laugh to uplift the world!
YOU ARE FREE!
Thanks for supporting YAFTV! You are such a great audience and your Support, in all its glorious manifestations, is so appreciated!
If you would like to support the channel:
Https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
PAY PAL: [email protected]
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