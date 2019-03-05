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5/3/19 #FREESPEECH: UnNews, FB Bans, Extinction Rebellion, Poynter #SIGNTHEPETITION
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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49 views • May 04, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 3, 2019
5/3/19: Today, Demandfreespeech.org hosted a rally in SF, Trump spoke with Putin and the fake outfit Poynter Institute is exposed for profiling 500 news orgs they intend to label “dangerous”.

This video has been very difficult to get posted. Some simple links will be posted now that can be done manually and hopefully others will be posted later for news links.

To call the White House and protest censorship:
202-456-1111

To sign the petition #DisBarTheLawyers regarding Twitter and FB banning:
Https://www.roslerstudios.com/petition-for-free-speech

Please subscribe and consider donating to the citizen activist who live-streamed the free speech rally in SF today:
YT channel: Keechas RevLOLution

To support Laura Loomer and her lawsuits against Twitter and CAIR:
Https://www.freeloomer.com
Https://www.LauraLoomer.US

Just FYI, Sunday is world Laughter day! We sure have a lot to laugh about! And a lot to laugh at with all of these displays of disingenuousness and outright efforts to deceive! Have a belly laugh to uplift the world!
YOU ARE FREE!
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy