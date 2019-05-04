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Full Show - Big Tech Launches Unprecedented Attack On American Free Speech / Attempts To Throw 2020 Election - 05/03/2019
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673 views • May 04, 2019
Today’s in-studio guest is American Attorney Robert Barnes revealing how Big Tech’s latest actions against free speech impacts patriots. Also, citizen-journalist Laura Loomer breaks down how normal people can make powerful actions against our censors. Moreover, former editor-in-chief of Breitbart London Raheem Kassam is warning Americans how close they are to living under a total Orwellian system.
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