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Must See Statement From Alex Jones Concerning Facebook's Un-American Crackdown
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514 views • May 04, 2019
This boil-down of Alex Jones' statements concerning Facebook's censorship crackdown lays out exactly how the authoritarian leftists plan on silencing conservatives before the 2020 Presidential Election.
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