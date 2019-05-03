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Democrats Attempt To Rig 2020 Election With Social Media Censorship - War Room Full Show
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59 views • May 03, 2019
Owen Shroyer opens up the phone lines today on The War Room to discuss all the weeks crazy news. Laura Loomer comes on to discuss the latest social media censorship. We also talk to a student who was harassed on campus for wearing a Trump hat.
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