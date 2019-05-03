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Nancy Pelosi Is A Political Gangster
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324 views • May 03, 2019
Nancy Pelosi is known for her rise through the political ladder. What most people don't know about her, though, is her prominent rise to economic flourishing in the form of private investment with her husband. She is the gangster of the democratic party, swaying her power around for the sole sake of financial gain.
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