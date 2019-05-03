© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Free Speech Warrior Laura Loomer Breaks Down On Air / Begs Trump For Help
Follow
0
Share
Report
2435 views • May 03, 2019
Yesterday Laura Loomer was banned from Facebook and Instagram along with other prominent conservatives. Laura joins Alex via Skype to discuss the ban and the effects Big Tech censorship has had on her life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.