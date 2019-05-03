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Laura Loomer Discusses Getting Emotional On the Alex Jones Show
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25 views • May 03, 2019
Yesterday dawned another era of censorship, with many prominent political figures from both the left and the right receiving the ban hammer. Laura Loomer previously lamented her situation on the Alex Jones Show, and fleshes out her open vulnerability here on the War Room.
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