© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNLV Student That Was Attacked For Wearing MAGA hat speaks out
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • May 03, 2019
Anthony Tommasino joins the show to discuss the past events involving an attacked on him for promoting his branch of Turning Point USA. If it wasn't for the MAGA hat, the attack would of likely never happened, and it's Anthony Tommasino's strength of will to wear the hat that proves the hero is really is.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.