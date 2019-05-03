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The Bible Is Astronomy Presentation
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45 views • May 03, 2019
The book, ‘The Bible is Astronomy, Physics, Encoding and Faith’ sets out to prove the Bible is the most scientific religious text every written. I believe this book succeeded in that goal!
This Video Presentation is symbolically the ‘Tip of the Ice Berg’! The handful of Amazing impossibilities presented in this video point you toward the rest of the 16 forms of Hidden Information contained within the Original Hebrew Text and the English Translations of the Bible!
The Bible is the Word of God!
This Video Presentation is symbolically the ‘Tip of the Ice Berg’! The handful of Amazing impossibilities presented in this video point you toward the rest of the 16 forms of Hidden Information contained within the Original Hebrew Text and the English Translations of the Bible!
The Bible is the Word of God!
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