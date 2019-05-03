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Alex Jones’ Lawyer Responds To Facebook’s Criminal Censorship
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170 views • May 03, 2019
As Big Tech continues to censor Christians, conservatives, and patriots worldwide, Attorney Robert Barnes joins Alex in studio reveal how important it is for ordinary people to take a stand and resist while we have a chance to turn things around and restore freedom of speech.
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