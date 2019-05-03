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I Want My Lambo!
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2858 views • May 03, 2019
This is not hate speech. It's just the Truth. I am 42 and I just smashed the track record at my elementary school. I left all those kids in my dust and picked up the first place trophy..... How is that any more unfair than what this man is doing. This freak cant win with the big boys so he competes against women. Shameful.
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