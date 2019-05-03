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My Personal Health Restoration after Tetanus Toxin Injury
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67 views • May 03, 2019
This is my restoration of health video with the great hope that it will help others regain their health. By what ever title they put on it ALS, MS, Brachial Neuropathy, Transverse Myelitis, or carpal tunnel syndrome. You have a lot better chance of repair if you know the cause. Neuropathy and Neuro damage are at an epidemic level in the US. Maybe I can help reverse this trend. Visit my site at - http://hurtintexaswork.com/
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