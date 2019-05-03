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MS ALS Neuropathy is This the cause
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104 views • May 03, 2019
To follow up on my vaccine lie video I ask the question who else is damaged by the Tetanus Toxin lie? I think many people with syndromes are actually injured from Tetanus Toxin from injections (Tetanus shots). To know the cause may give some a chance to recover their health and life. Visit my site at http://hurtintexaswork.com/
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