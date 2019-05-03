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Could Alex Jones Sue Google For A Billion Dollars?
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668 views • May 03, 2019
Alex Jones has been unfairly defamed by Google, Facebook, and other Big Tech companies. Attorney Robert Barnes joins Owen Shroyer in studio and Owen asks Robert, "Can Alex Jones sue Big Tech for a billion dollars?"
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