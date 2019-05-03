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Secret 486 core backdoor every computer in the world since 2008 - Intel Management Engine explained
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4657 views • May 03, 2019
The is ultra-creepy. Secret core on your Intel computer-no matter what operating system, screenshot/keylog/access every Windows 10/Apple/Linux OS file, and even disable entire systems, webservers, remotely. WTFFF?
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Please share this channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/jesusismessiah
other amazing videos:
1) SECRET 486 core in 2007+ Intel CPUs TO SPY ON ALL OF YOU
2) Anti-Gravity - "[BOGUS SECRET] SPACE FORCE" Visual Desclassification
3) Jah-Red & 4) Jesus, Amazing "Sign in the Sky"
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