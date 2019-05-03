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DEFAMATION: Facebook Smears Alex Jones As Anti-Semitic
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252 views • May 03, 2019
Facebook is using the false claim that Alex Jones is guilty of being anti-semitic even using that as justification for banning him from Instagram. Alex Jones reveals who is really behind this anti-American attack on the First Amendment.
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