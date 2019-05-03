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Press Gag Order After SWAT Team’s Medical Kidnapping
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22 views • May 03, 2019
The judge put a gag order on further reporting after the story went national. Lori Ford, a parental advocate from AZ joins with an update on the family that was SWATTED and had their children taken at gunpoint after a child’s fever disappeared and they exercised their parental right to not take the children to the emergency room. Medical kidnapping leaves the hospital and comes to the home.
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