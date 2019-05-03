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3May19 Like Hastert, Pervs Were Groomed to Control Internet & Social Media
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35 views • May 03, 2019
Is it Silicon Valley billionaires who control the internet & speech or are they the glove that hides a hidden hand? Poynter Institute retracts, temporarily, its attempt to economically blacklist 515 news sites, Snopes lies to cover-up for pedophilia normalization in California schools and the Kinsey Institute pervs are connected to social media censorship. Then, a parental advocate from AZ joins with an update on the family that was SWATTED.
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