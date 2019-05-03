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Alex Jones Responds To Facebook Ban, The Mark Of The Beast Is Here
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427 views • May 03, 2019
Alex breaks down how a new wave of Big Tech censorship has now come to America with Facebook declaring Alex Jones and other patriots as "dangerous". The ultimate goal is to control not only what information you are allowed to see, but also your ability to make purchases and maintain a bank account.
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