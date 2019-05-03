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Full Show - Facebook Bans The Words Alex Jones And InfoWars - 05/02/2019
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295 views • May 03, 2019
Nancy Pelosi has accused Attorney General William Barr of committing a crime by saying “he lied to Congress”. Across the world, a Swedish doctor warns that parasitic disease cases have doubled since the region's 2015 migrant crisis. Today’s in-studio guest is Infowars reporter Lee Ann McAdoo delivering the latest issues impacting Americans. Also, our European correspondent Dan Lyman discusses Europe’s populist riots and how the globalist scheme of the EU is falling apart.
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