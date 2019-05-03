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Six Healing Benefits of Weighted Blankets
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211 views • May 03, 2019
Weighted blankets have become a trendy solution for anxiety and sleeplessness. Research confirms that their benefits go beyond the simple comfort of an ordinary quilt. There is a special calming effect yet to be matched by any other implement. In this blog, Energy Matters, LLC. explores six amazing ways a weighted blanket may encourage... Learn more at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/six-healing-benefits-of-weighted-blankets
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