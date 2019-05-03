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Navy Seals sniper engages Taliban with Barrett M107A1 50 cal rifle
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51 views • May 03, 2019
1st Reconnaissance Battalion engage insurgents in Sangin, Afghanistan, 11/19/2010 as part of the counter insurgency ops. Marines are using a suppressed M4 with M203 greanade launcher, and a sniper uses a Barrett .50 caliber rifle.
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