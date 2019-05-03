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THE MOST PROTECTED PRESIDENTS IN THE WORLD
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270 views • May 03, 2019
As you probably know, the most protected people on the planet are the heads of state. They have the great responsibility of governing the country, so they need good protection. Really good. In today's video, we'll talk about the most protected leaders and see what their security services are capable of
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