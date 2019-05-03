© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's Only The 3rd ... But It's The End Of May! 🤣
Follow
0
Share
Report
139 views • May 03, 2019
Streamed live 3rd May 2019
- Day tickets available for AV10. AV10 is also on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- The Security Council's decision to permit the Chinese company Huawei to install their 5G equipment around UK
- Harvard released a report that geo-engineering is necessary to reduce temperatures and avoid the rise of 1.5 degree
- Change in climate due to solar activity, this is going down a few degrees not up and could eventually take us into a mini ice age
- Day tickets available for AV10. AV10 is also on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
- The Security Council's decision to permit the Chinese company Huawei to install their 5G equipment around UK
- Harvard released a report that geo-engineering is necessary to reduce temperatures and avoid the rise of 1.5 degree
- Change in climate due to solar activity, this is going down a few degrees not up and could eventually take us into a mini ice age
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.