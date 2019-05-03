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Swalwell Keeps Pushing His Bone-Headed Buyback Plan
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3 views • May 03, 2019
"Swalwell is going back to what my friends over at BearingArms.com call the 'bone-headed buyback plan.' Let's take 15 million of the ARs on the street and just buy them back: Yes, that statement is why he is dubbed as being bone headed." —Grant Stinchfield
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