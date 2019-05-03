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Swalwell Wants an Honest Debate, but He's a Coward
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4 views • May 03, 2019
Eric Swalwell's arbitrary and misguided policies have us asking so many questions, but he's too much of a coward to stand up for his positions and give straight answers.
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