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Jet Landing on the 405 Freeway Comedy
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22 views • May 03, 2019
Jet Landing on the 405 Freeway in HD
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_b_Pb6Ynjs
A funny video to make everyone smile.
Published on Sep 1, 2014
Nevada Bullitt
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you can't outrun a threat get out of it's way.
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_b_Pb6Ynjs
A funny video to make everyone smile.
Published on Sep 1, 2014
Nevada Bullitt
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
When you can't outrun a threat get out of it's way.
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