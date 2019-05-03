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Federalist Paper #10: Republic vs Democracy as remedy for Faction, by James Madison, Nov. 22, 1787
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20 views • May 03, 2019
Federalist No. 10 is an essay written by James Madison, the tenth of the Federalist Papers, a series arguing for the ratification of the United States Constitution. It was published on November 22, 1787. It argues that a Republic remedies faction & is superior to a Democracy which creates factions. This recording of Federalist No. 10 by James Madison is part of our audio book The Founding Documents of the United States of America. https://www.learnoutloud.com/Results/Author/James-Madison/2232
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