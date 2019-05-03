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Lindsey Graham Opening Statement at William Barr Hearing on Mueller Report 5/1/2019
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8 views • May 03, 2019
MAY 1, 2019 | WILLIAM BARR TESTIFIES ON MUELLER REPORT BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE
During his opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Mueller Report, Committee Chair Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the report proved the Trump 2016 campaign didn't collude with Russia, and says Hillary Clinton's campaign was more evasive to federal investigators looking into the former secretary of State's use of a private email server.
During his opening statement at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the Mueller Report, Committee Chair Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says the report proved the Trump 2016 campaign didn't collude with Russia, and says Hillary Clinton's campaign was more evasive to federal investigators looking into the former secretary of State's use of a private email server.
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