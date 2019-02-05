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5/2/19 #MENSCH: TRUMP on PRAYER DAY, FB BANS, FREE SPEECH RALLY #Fenbendazole
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
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129 views • May 03, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 2, 2019

5/2/19: On National Prayer Day, President Trump says he "places hope in the hands of our creator". Meanwhile, FB bans multiple news outlets and CEO of INSYS found guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.

Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.

Please attend the FREE SPEECH RALLY in SF tomorrow, MAY 3:
https://www.demandfreespeech.org

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti...

To watch the White House celebration of National Prayer Day:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7kH...

Nadler threatens Barr:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDzyX...

HRC calls on China to leak Trump's IRS docs:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/...

Fenbendazole to treat cancer:

https://www.odditycentral.com/news/ma...

https://www.cancertreatmentsresearch....

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s...

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

To support and learn more about Dr. Comella and natural stem cell medicine:
https://www.mycellsmychoice.org

https://www.usstemcellclinic.com

You can find these newsers who were banned by FB and Instagram here:

Dan Lyman, Europe news:
twitter: @citizenanalyst

Paul Joseph Watson:
https://www.summit.news

Tommy Robinson:
https://www.tr.news

AJ:
https://www.newswars.com

Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
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