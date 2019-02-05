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5/2/19 #MENSCH: TRUMP on PRAYER DAY, FB BANS, FREE SPEECH RALLY #Fenbendazole
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129 views • May 03, 2019
You Are Free TV
Published on May 2, 2019
5/2/19: On National Prayer Day, President Trump says he "places hope in the hands of our creator". Meanwhile, FB bans multiple news outlets and CEO of INSYS found guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please attend the FREE SPEECH RALLY in SF tomorrow, MAY 3:
https://www.demandfreespeech.org
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti...
To watch the White House celebration of National Prayer Day:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7kH...
Nadler threatens Barr:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDzyX...
HRC calls on China to leak Trump's IRS docs:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/...
Fenbendazole to treat cancer:
https://www.odditycentral.com/news/ma...
https://www.cancertreatmentsresearch....
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
To support and learn more about Dr. Comella and natural stem cell medicine:
https://www.mycellsmychoice.org
https://www.usstemcellclinic.com
You can find these newsers who were banned by FB and Instagram here:
Dan Lyman, Europe news:
twitter: @citizenanalyst
Paul Joseph Watson:
https://www.summit.news
Tommy Robinson:
https://www.tr.news
AJ:
https://www.newswars.com
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!
Published on May 2, 2019
5/2/19: On National Prayer Day, President Trump says he "places hope in the hands of our creator". Meanwhile, FB bans multiple news outlets and CEO of INSYS found guilty of racketeering and conspiracy.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
Please attend the FREE SPEECH RALLY in SF tomorrow, MAY 3:
https://www.demandfreespeech.org
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dicti...
To watch the White House celebration of National Prayer Day:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc7kH...
Nadler threatens Barr:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gDzyX...
HRC calls on China to leak Trump's IRS docs:
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2019/...
Fenbendazole to treat cancer:
https://www.odditycentral.com/news/ma...
https://www.cancertreatmentsresearch....
https://www.npr.org/sections/health-s...
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
To support and learn more about Dr. Comella and natural stem cell medicine:
https://www.mycellsmychoice.org
https://www.usstemcellclinic.com
You can find these newsers who were banned by FB and Instagram here:
Dan Lyman, Europe news:
twitter: @citizenanalyst
Paul Joseph Watson:
https://www.summit.news
Tommy Robinson:
https://www.tr.news
AJ:
https://www.newswars.com
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!! Thank you for your excellent comments, community and donations that keep this channel going. Congratulations to all the winners of the April YAFTV Patreon giveaway!
WE ARE FREE!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
YOU ARE FREE!
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