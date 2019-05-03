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Violence And Censorship Against Conservatives Reaches New Peak
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39 views • May 03, 2019
Breaking news on The War Room as Infowars gets another level of ban where now anyone sharing Alex Jones or Infowars will be shut down unless you disavow it before sharing. Owen Shroyer plays a highlight from him bullhorning Texas State University after leftist violence increases nationwide.
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