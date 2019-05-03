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InfoWarriors Agree They’re Ready For War With The Deep State
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781 views • May 03, 2019
The Deep State appears to be under the impression that patriots will simply roll over while they trample on the liberties of the American people. Alex take calls from InfoWarriors who have something to say to those that hate American values.
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