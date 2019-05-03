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INFOWARS HOSTS WHITE NATIONALISTS AND BLACK NATIONALISTS ON AIR
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3 views • May 03, 2019
Jesse Lee Peterson and Owen Shroyer break down what should be the true understanding on what it means to be a nationalist. They both argue that attaching race to nationalism is a cheap smear by the left to label people who love their country as Nazis.
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