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Gwangnaru and Ttukseom Hangang River Park Ride
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19 views • May 03, 2019
Ttukseom Park Path is North Part of Hangang River Path. It is a large Island. My Brother-in-Law, Sungwhan came along. Although he just started riding bicycle. He is learning quickly, and strong. Key areas need better signs. Lots of parks, but water sports facilities were all closed for winter. South side has large riverbanks, but north side doesn't. We repeated Anyangcheon, and Yeouido Paths, but took Marina path to avoid previously done Saetgang path.
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