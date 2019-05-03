© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INFOWARS REPORTER BANNED FROM FACEBOOK AS HE IS LIVE ON AIR
Follow
1
Share
Report
362 views • May 03, 2019
Dan Lynam normally joins the show to discuss happenings going on in Europe, on behalf of Infowars Europe. Today, though, we unfortunately to bring stateside news to his european home. Live on air, Dan Lyman was banned on Facebook for the mere association with Infowars.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.