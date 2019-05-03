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CONSERVATIVES ATTACKED BY ANTIFA AT PORTLAND MAY DAY RIOT
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12 views • May 03, 2019
Joey Gibson of Patriot Prayer joins to discuss the most most rally that went down last weekend in Portland that resulted in a brutal brawl between Antifa and Patriot Prayer. Even through a bear mace attack, Joey Gibson stood for his right and never backed down from his brethren in arms for unity.
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