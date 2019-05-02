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EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds To His Name Being Banned By Facebook
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553 views • May 02, 2019
Facebook has just announced that Alex Jones and Infowars will be purged from their platform including on Instagram. The Purge appears to be another attempt to link Alex to "hate speech", yet the MSM ignores the obvious hateful rhetoric on the left. Lee Ann McAdoo joins Alex in studio to discuss the future of free speech in America.
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