© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: Pelosi Pushes Lie That Barr's Testimony To Congress Is Criminal
Follow
0
Share
Report
145 views • May 02, 2019
Alex Jones presents Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's response to Attorney General William Barr's testimony before congress regarding Robert Mueller's report on possible Russian interference and/or collusion during the 2016 Presidential Election which cleared Trump of collusion/obstruction.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.